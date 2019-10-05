Pro-Remain Caller And UKIP Founder Get Into EXPLOSIVE Row Over Brexit

An Ian Payne caller and Professor Alan Sked got into an incredibly heated argument over Brexit.

The caller, Liz, started the call by saying: "I really take issue, clearly you're an academic and you understand detail, we don't make decisions in this country based on a straw poll."

Professor Alan Sked responded: "Sorry, what straw poll are you talking about?"

She said: "About the advisory referendum."

Sked responded: "It wasn't advisory, we were told it would be implemented by the Prime Minister and by all leading politicians."

Liz continued: "The political messages are not legally binding, as we are seeing now with the charlatan prime minister, he says one thing to the public and another thing to the court."

Sked, at this point, sighed.

Liz said: "We are ruled by law and you know as an academic it's a very dangerous line to go down misleading the public with these populist messages."

Then, Liz and Professor Sked began talking over each other and the argument became increasingly heated.

Liz said: "You wanted to leave the EU supposedly on some sovereignty hunt."

Sked responds: "We wanted to do it for democratic independence and self-government."

Liz then said to Sked: "Have you been eating unicorns for breakfast, professor?"

They began talking over each other again and then Liz said: "Answer the question, have you been eating unicorns for breakfast and eveyr meal since the referendum? I'd like to know because this is absolute nonsense."

Sked responded: "I'm sorry you lost."

Liz replied: "The whole country lost."

She later added: "He's the most frustrating guy"