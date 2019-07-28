Republican Campaigner Says Trump "Crossed The Line" Over Baltimore Tweets

28 July 2019, 18:12 | Updated: 28 July 2019, 18:19

A Republican campaigner has said US President Donald Trump's tweets about Baltimore were unacceptable.

Greg Swenson, from Republicans Overseas, told LBC that Mr Trump "crossed the line of taste" with his tweets about the city.

He said: "He's not one to think or filter before he does these tweets. This Twitter habit is really unpleasant.

"I don't think he's necessarily racist, I think he has challenges with his delivery.

"In this case, and in other cases, he's crossed the line of taste in dealing with his opponents carefully."

It is the latest controversy Trump has found himself involved in, following accusations of racism when he attacked a number of Congresswomen of colour.

