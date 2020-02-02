Streatham attack eyewitness: 'It took over half an hour for ambulances to arrive'

The eyewitness said that "innocent people were bleeding out on the street" while they waited over half an hour for an ambulance to arrive.

TDave Chawner, an eyewitness, tried to comfort one of the victims who had been stabbed.

He saw somebody bleeding out so he took a blanket out of his bag and used that to compress the wound.

The police, he said, were "competentent" and "incredibly professional".

But, he added: "It took over 35 minutes while innocent people were bleeding out on the street for the ambulances to arrive, even though we're just over a mile from one of the biggest hospitals in London and also another hospital that is actually an acute trauma ward and actually has a helipad on it.

"All I know is that the police were there almost imminently. It took over half an hour for the ambulances to arrive. I was on the phone to a paramedic, as well as to the police."

Streatham attack eyewitness: 'It took over half an hour for ambulances to arrive'. Picture: PA

Chawner saw two, possibly three, armed police officers holding pistols at somebody who was incapacitated on the ground.

He made it clear that it is just an eyewitness account - and is not entirely "infallible."

