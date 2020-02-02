Streatham attack: Eyewitness gives shocking account of 'terror-related incident'

2 February 2020, 16:15 | Updated: 2 February 2020, 16:31

A caller who was in Streatham at the time of the attack told LBC what he witnessed.

Moses, who was in Streatham at the time of the attack, explained what he saw to Ian Payne.

He said: "It looked like a scene of a bowling bowl coming down a hill and hitting everything.

"One of the armed officers, the poor lady, her head was split and blood was coming from her forehead."

Streatham attack: Eyewitness gives shocking account of 'terror-related incident'
Streatham attack: Eyewitness gives shocking account of 'terror-related incident'. Picture: PA

He said all police officers he saw were armed.

Moses said he also saw officers "flying down" the high road at around 60 or 70mph.

You can watch the interview at the top of the article.

