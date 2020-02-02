Streatham attack: Former counter terror chief analyses what we know

Major General Chip Chapman, who was formerly the head of Counter Terrorism, explained what he thinks can be known about the attack.

Major General Chip Chapman told Ian Payne: "It looks like people have been stabbed and that has been a methodology of many groups since high-end methodology has been taken away.

"By that I mean, the ability to have significant plots using firearms or bombs."

Streatham attack: Former counter terror chief analyses what we know. Picture: PA

He continued: "The second thing is... there's some suggestion that the device was strapped to a chest.

"That would suggest, of course, not a right-wing extremist ideology but an islamist ideology."

He concluded: "I would say this does look like a terrorism incident and it does look like there's an Islamist theology behind it."