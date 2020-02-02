Streatham attack: Former counter terror chief analyses what we know
2 February 2020, 16:43
Major General Chip Chapman, who was formerly the head of Counter Terrorism, explained what he thinks can be known about the attack.
Major General Chip Chapman told Ian Payne: "It looks like people have been stabbed and that has been a methodology of many groups since high-end methodology has been taken away.
"By that I mean, the ability to have significant plots using firearms or bombs."
He continued: "The second thing is... there's some suggestion that the device was strapped to a chest.
"That would suggest, of course, not a right-wing extremist ideology but an islamist ideology."
He concluded: "I would say this does look like a terrorism incident and it does look like there's an Islamist theology behind it."