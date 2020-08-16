Devastated student refused place at university despite mock exam reassurance

16 August 2020, 12:59

By Seán Hickey

This A-level student was enraged that her chosen university wouldn't accept her mock results, despite the government saying they could be used instead of A-level results.

Zara phoned in and told Ian Payne that before this week's disastrous grading fiasco, she had been offered a place at LSE.

The student shared her shock when the university told her that she wouldn't be allowed to start in September because of her grades awarded by the A-level algorithm.

"I couldn't believe it, because in my mocks I got A*AA," Zara told Ian.

She was furious with the University's decision, especially after government advice states that mock results can be used instead of A-levels.

"It's all a lie," she said.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

The dejected student told Ian that the university "just disregarded all my hard work from throughout the year."

She told fellow students listening to email their local MPs. "We have to put pressure on the government."

She said that unless her MP can resolve the situation, she has "no university to go to."

Ian promised to try get in touch with Zara's local MP, John McDonnell to resolve the situation if she couldn't reach him herself.

"You're exactly the kind of person he'd want to help," Ian said.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien took aim at the government and Lord Bethell over A-levels

James O'Brien tears into government's A-level fiasco and Lord Baron Bethell

2 days ago

Iain Dale heard from a German girl who saw her A-level results downgraded

German girl sees German A-level result downgraded from A to C

2 days ago

Andrew Castle put Chris Clarkson on air to speak to an A-level student

Student's remarkable conversation with Tory MP over A-level fiasco

3 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Greek officials turning migrants back into sea "crime against humanity"

Greek officials turning migrants back into sea committing "crimes against humanity"
Legal expert gives Gavin Williamson deadline to "sort out" A-level debacle

Legal expert gives Gavin Williamson deadline to "sort out" A-level debacle

Home Secretary Priti Patel says migrants coming to UK claim France is 'racist' country - reports
Government make decisions on health, not Public Health England, says Lord Lansley

Government make decisions on health, not Public Health England, says Lord Lansley