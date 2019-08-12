Trump Campaigner Leaves Ian Payne Shocked By Talking Up Conspiracies Linking Epstein's Death To Clintons

12 August 2019, 10:34

A Trump 2020 campaign board member shocked Ian Payne when she started talking up conspiracy theories that the Clintons played a part in Jeffrey Epstein's death.

Jenna Ellis Rives, who is both a constitutional lawyer and a Trump 2020 campaign board member, told Ian Payne it was "not unbelievable" that the disgraced financier's death was brought about by the Clintons.

"None of this has been proven," Ian said, describing her remarks as "mad speculation!".

Ms Rives replied: "It's speculation but a lot of people are speculating it, and these questions need to be answered.

"Is it possible that the Clintons had something to do with it, of course that's possible," she said.

"We just need to get to the bottom of it before people continue to speculate."

Jeffrey Epstein in court in 2008
Jeffrey Epstein in court in 2008. Picture: PA

Ian said: "Are you seriously suggesting that the Clinton family may have had something to do with Jeffry Epstein's death?"

Ms Rives replied: "It's possible. It's possible he committed suicide, not many people believe it but that's why I'm saying an investigation needs to happen.

But when Ian put to her that, with "wild speculation" you could draw links to Donald Trump, she repeated her call for answers into the death.

"He knew him, talked of him being his friend once," Ian said.

Ms Rives said: "Sure he knew him, which is why the American people deserve answers to what actually happened.

"Everyone should be questioning what exactly happened and should be supporting the face the FBI is looking into this."

Donald Trump with Melania, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida
Donald Trump with Melania, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. Picture: Getty

Mr Epstein was found dead in his New York prison cell whilst awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The 66-year-old financier, who was being held without bail in Manhattan, was accused of abusing dozens of underage girls at his homes between 2002 and 2005.

Mr Epstein's death, confirmed by the medical examiners officer, comes days after unsealed documents revealed the extent of his abuse of young women and allege new details of sexual abuse claims against the multimillionaire and several associates.

If you identify with the topics raised in this article, we encourage you to reach out to the Samaritans. You can call them for free on 116 123, or visit their website, www.samaritans.org. Separately the Survivors Trust provides specialist support for women, men and children who have survived rape, sexual violence or childhood sexual abuse. Their website is www.thesurvivorstrust.org.

