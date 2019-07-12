Jacob Rees-Mogg Shows His Second Ballot Paper For Tory Leadership Race

12 July 2019, 18:26

With reports that 70% of Conservative members have voted in the leadership race arch-Brexiter Jacob Rees-Mogg shows LBC views his second Tory leadership ballot paper.

Jacob told LBC he was backing Boris in the race to be next Prime Minister, he referenced reports that over 70% of the membership had already returned their ballot papers.

Asking LBC listeners if there was more to play for in the race for Number 10, or is it "all over bar the shouting?"

The Tory MP took a moment during his LBC show to display his second ballot paper from the Tory leadership race.

He said it was a "genuine ballot paper," but it was a "blank one."

Explaining why he had to Jacob said: "I belong to two Conservative associations, one in Somerset and one in London. And I therefore got two ballot papers."

LBC viewers could see Mr Rees-Mogg had not filled this one in though.

He said it would remain unused as a "historic item."

Watch the whole exchange in the video at the top of the page or click here to watch the whole Jacob Rees-Mogg show.

