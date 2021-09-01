'Outrageous' government wants to cut 'lifeline £20 Universal Credit uplift'

1 September 2021, 14:51 | Updated: 1 September 2021, 14:52

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This desperate caller told LBC of her fears she would not be able to live if her £20 Universal Credit uplift is cut.

Anna from Camden told LBC's Julie Etchningham that she works full time and is on the benefit, and without it she "wouldn't be able to survive."

Branding the £20 a week uplift "an absolute lifeline," the caller said it was "outrageous" the government was planning on slashing the benefit when they spent so much on "track and trace contracts."

"They seem to have a magic money tree when it comes to that, but when it comes to actually helping working people who are just trying to survive in a deadly pandemic it's a problem."

Julie said Anna's point was important, highlighting the fact she was claiming Universal Credit while working full time.

The caller said this meant she was able to survive and live in London as she called for a "living wage."

"It enables me to eat, and have a roof over my head," the caller said.

When Julie asked how she would live without the extra cash the heartbreaking answer was that if the money was taken away she would live in a state of "perpetual insecurity."

The conversation comes after the Work and Pensions Secretary resisted calls from politicians in each of the four UK nations to keep the £20 a week increase to Universal Credit.

Therese Coffey says it's right to focus on supporting people back into work now the economy's recovering.

The uplift was introduced as a temporary measure during the coronavirus pandemic, and is due to be phased out from late September.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The change in guidance comes after England's 2021 census asked a question about gender identification for the first time

Scotland to let people self-identify their sex in next census
The pharmaceutical company has begun patient trials.

First patient gets Pfizer's anti-Covid pill designed to stop coronavirus replicating
From Friday, people in Scotland will be able to download a QR code showing their vaccine certification

Scotland to introduce vaccine passports for nightclubs and large events
A portrait of the Queen at the British embassy in Kabul should have been destroyed, Mr Raab said

Raab: Queen's portrait should have been destroyed to avoid Taliban propaganda
Dominic Raab has been grilled by MPs over Afghanistan

Afghanistan: Raab fails to answer questions on Crete holiday three times
Wetherspoons founder and chairman Tim Martin is a passionate supporter of Brexit

Tim Martin's Wetherspoons hit by Brexit beer shortage

E10, a cleaner form of petrol, is being introduced at filling stations across Britain from Wednesday.

E10 petrol explained: What is it and will it work in your car?
Watch Raab

Watch again: Dominic Raab grilled by MPs over his handling of Afghanistan crisis
'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'

'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'
The former Home Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Dominic Raab is 'toast', says former Home Secretary

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

7 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

Ages ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

Ages ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile