'Brexit has been a disaster': Brexiteer says UK needs to rejoin EU to gain economic growth

19 November 2022, 18:44

By Grace Parsons

The only way the UK can gain economic growth is by 'rejoining the EU,' says LBC caller.

A YouGov poll has revealed that public support for Brexit is at an all time low. The report highlighted that 1 in 5 Brexiteers now feel that it was wrong to vote in favour of leaving the European Union.

This LBC caller, who voted for Brexit in 2016, told Lewis Goodall: "Brexit has been a disaster. I think if we're struggling for growth, we need to rejoin the customs union and the common market."

Talking of what needs to change, the caller told Lewis: "With the state that we're in now, I'd love to see a political party campaigning to join the customs union and the common market and if not, set the ball rolling to join the EU again."

READ MORE: ‘It’s a horror show’: Business consultant slams Brexit for slowing down exports to the EU

"I think the Labour Party lost the last election because of the position that it had on Brexit and I think Keir Starmer is going to lose the next election if he doesn't change his position on Brexit," the caller forecasted.

The Labour Leader has previously made clear that he has ruled out any possibility of the UK returning to the single market or customs union. In a speech made in July of this year, Keir Starmer said questions over EU membership, customs union, and free movement of people could not be revisited.

READ MORE: James O'Brien: 'Starmer's Brexit plan can't include EU until Leave admits they're wrong'

The ex-Brexiteer, who has changed his stance on leaving the EU, said: "We have the second smallest economy in the G7, it's just so damaging and it's clear to see."

The caller admitted: "We didn't know the full implications of what it meant...we were sold a utopia that was never going to happen and it never is going to happen."

"There's no way out of this cost of living crisis without growth...and the way to get growth is to rejoin the EU. You just need to look at the state of the economy...it's ridiculous," the caller told Lewis.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hundreds protested in London last month calling for Britain to rejoin

Britain ‘planning Swiss-style relationship with EU’ post Brexit

A migrant being processed at Manston died in hospital after becoming unwell, the Home Office said

Migrant staying at Manston processing centre in Kent dies in hospital after becoming ill

(L-R) Ludlow, Croherty and Cook were jailed for a total of 35 years

Violent trio who posed as police and viciously stamped and beat mother in home robbery jailed for 35 years
The protester was dragged from the restaurant by police

'David... I’m a scientist': Moment eco-protester is arrested trying to confront Sir David Attenborough in restaurant
Rishi Sunak met Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday

Rishi Sunak pledges £50 million military aid to Ukraine as he meets Volodymyr Zelensky on first trip to Kyiv
Awaab Ishak was killed by the mould in his flat

Boss of housing association that owned mould-infested home where Awaab Ishak, 2, died is fired
The house burned down belonged to former Iranian leader Ayatollah Khomeini (R)

Iranian protesters set fire to house of former leader Ayatollah Khomeini

Dewal Dos Santos Silva

Unlicensed tattoo artist raped woman after she 'lost consciousness' at his flat

‘I worry for working people’, says former Sun Editor on 10.1% Universal Credit rise

‘I worry for working people’, says former Sun Editor on 10.1% Universal Credit rise

‘It just doesn’t feel very Tory’: Andrew Castle asks Tory MP to explain the positives of the Autumn Statement

‘It just doesn’t feel very Tory’: Andrew Castle asks Conservative MP to explain the positives of the Autumn Statement

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

10 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

10 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

10 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile