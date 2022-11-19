'Brexit has been a disaster': Brexiteer says UK needs to rejoin EU to gain economic growth

By Grace Parsons

The only way the UK can gain economic growth is by 'rejoining the EU,' says LBC caller.

A YouGov poll has revealed that public support for Brexit is at an all time low. The report highlighted that 1 in 5 Brexiteers now feel that it was wrong to vote in favour of leaving the European Union.

This LBC caller, who voted for Brexit in 2016, told Lewis Goodall: "Brexit has been a disaster. I think if we're struggling for growth, we need to rejoin the customs union and the common market."

Talking of what needs to change, the caller told Lewis: "With the state that we're in now, I'd love to see a political party campaigning to join the customs union and the common market and if not, set the ball rolling to join the EU again."

"I think the Labour Party lost the last election because of the position that it had on Brexit and I think Keir Starmer is going to lose the next election if he doesn't change his position on Brexit," the caller forecasted.

The Labour Leader has previously made clear that he has ruled out any possibility of the UK returning to the single market or customs union. In a speech made in July of this year, Keir Starmer said questions over EU membership, customs union, and free movement of people could not be revisited.

The ex-Brexiteer, who has changed his stance on leaving the EU, said: "We have the second smallest economy in the G7, it's just so damaging and it's clear to see."

The caller admitted: "We didn't know the full implications of what it meant...we were sold a utopia that was never going to happen and it never is going to happen."

"There's no way out of this cost of living crisis without growth...and the way to get growth is to rejoin the EU. You just need to look at the state of the economy...it's ridiculous," the caller told Lewis.