Andrew Mitchell: Boris Johnson Allegations Are "Quite Possibly Just A Political Attack"

Andrew Mitchell, an MP who prominently backed Boris Johnson for leader, told LBC that there is no "prima facie" evidence of wrongdoing.

Speaking to Matt Frei, he said: "I have no idea at all what the actual facts are. I can only judge it by what has been reported.

"I would say from what I have seen in the newspapers that if you strip away the underlying salacious aspects of this, there is nothing untoward at all that has happened.

The Mayor was doing his job in promoting business and promoting London."

Boris Johnson Allegations Are "Quite Possibly Just A Political Attack", Argues Andrew Mitchell. Picture: PA

Mitchell added: "If there has been any wrongdoing in any form it's right that it should be investigated fairly.

The danger in all of this is that it does appear that it is quite possibly just a political attack rather than an attack on the basis of fact."

If this is the case, he argued, it is a "further retrograde step if for salacious party political reasons an attempt is being made to undermine the Prime Minister in this respect".

He reiterated his view that "there is no prima facie evidence of wrongdoing".