Brexit deal may be struck now Cummings has resigned, MEP suggests

14 November 2020, 13:06

By Seán Hickey

This Belgian MEP believes that the PM avoided negotiating a deal with the EU for fear of falling out with his chief adviser.

Philippe Lamberts spoke to Matt Frei following the resignation of Boris Johnson's chief adviser, Dominic Cummings.

The Belgian MEP noted that tensions have softened in negotiations since British negotiators called off talks, before making a U-turn.

"It was the British government deciding to climb down the tree," he reminded Matt, and he offered a view as to why.

"I've always been convinced that indeed Dominic Cummings did not want a deal, wanted an exit after the transition period without a deal so indeed his nationalist dreams could become true."

Mr Lamberts believed that Dominic Cummings stood in the way of the UK negotiating a deal. Picture: PA

"If the Prime Minister were to actively seek an agreement with the EU that would put him on a collision course with Dominic Cummings," Mr Lamberts predicted.

"We will see in the next week," he warned, "whether the nagging issues will be resolved."

Mr Lamberts argued that now that Dominic Cummings is gone from Number 10, "it will be the Prime Minister to make the final call" on a Brexit deal, and the MEP thinks Mr Johnson truly wants a deal.

He went on to tell Matt that "the EU will need to move as well," noting that issues such as fisheries still need to be addressed.

"These issues are still very much unresolved as we reach the last week of negotiations."

