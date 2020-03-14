Coronavirus: Ex-WHO boss questions UK's "herd immunity" approach

14 March 2020, 14:22

By Seán Hickey

Plans for the UK government's "herd immunity" strategy for combatting coronavirus have been criticised by the World Health Organisation.

Herd immunity is the practice of purposely infecting a large percentage of the population to give them immunity to a virus and thereby preventing them spreading an infection to the remainder of the population.

Professor Anthony Costello, ex-director of maternal and child health at the World Health Organisation joined Matt Frei on the line to express a view on why the herd immunity strategy wouldn't work.

"I think it's a kind of surrender" he initially stated. Professor Costello made a point about the reaction of China to the outbreak and how their lessons learned through not acting fast enough on the spread of Covid-19 has proved to set a precedent for the rest of the world.

After an initial relaxed approach to the spread, China took serious action on coronavirus where "they got the test result time down from 4 days to 4 hours" and are now relaxing quarantine on parts of the country in lockdown.

The measures taken by China have been adopted by countries such as New Zealand, Israel and Denmark where infections have remained low, to which Matt Frei asked "why aren't we doing it here".

Coronavirus: Ex-WHO boss questions UK&squot;s "herd immunity" approach
Coronavirus: Ex-WHO boss questions UK's "herd immunity" approach. Picture: PA

Mr. Costello was baffled by the UK's reluctance to adopt the Chinese model, making the point that "in 7 weeks China stopped the epidemic in its tracks".

The professor questioned the government's herd immunity strategy, brushing off the claim to "just let 60% of the population get it" as ridiculous.

Professor Anthony Costello pointed out that if herd immunity is implemented "that could mean 6 million hospital admissions" and most worryingly, could result in deaths on par with "134 Nine Elevens".

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien gave a very thoughtful take on the coronavirus response

Coronavirus: James O'Brien's must-watch analysis of the UK's plan

1 day ago

James O'Brien gave his response to the Tories u-turn on austerity

Budget 2020: James O'Brien's reaction to the end of austerity

3 days ago

Nick Ferrari grilled Matt Hancock over putting retired doctors at risk

Coronavirus: Nick Ferrari grills Health Secretary about putting retired medics at risk

11 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Coronavirus: US adds UK and Ireland to European travel ban

Coronavirus: What is the herd immunity strategy? Maajid Nawaz explains

Coronavirus: What is the herd immunity strategy? Maajid Nawaz explains
Coronavirus: Immunologist exposes flaws of herd immunity to Maajid Nawaz

Coronavirus: Immunologist exposes flaws of UK herd immunity to Maajid Nawaz
The total number of coronavirus deaths in the UK has leaped to 21

Coronavirus: UK death toll jumps by ten to 21 with more than 1,000 cases confirmed