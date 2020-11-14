Cummings caused more problems than he solved, says ex-Civil Service chief

14 November 2020, 14:41

By Seán Hickey

The former head of the Civil Service insisted that Dominic Cummings was becoming too difficult to handle for Number 10.

Matt Frei was speaking to Lord Bob Kerslake following Dominic Cummings' resignation.

Matt noted that Mr Cummings was instrumental in the Brexit vote and the election landslide for the Conservatives in 2019, and wondered if "that explains why Boris Johnson allowed Dominic Cummings to get away with his misdemeanours," such as his flouting of lockdown rules.

Read More: Durham Police: Dominic Cummings did commit minor lockdown breach

"He was going to go pretty soon, in my view, after that event," said Lord Kerslake, admitting that he wasn't surprised to see Mr Cummings resign.

The former Civil Service head believed Boris Johnson didn't fire his adviser at the time "because he felt he needed him there."

Lord Kerslake argued that the PM must find a new Chief of Staff quickly
Lord Kerslake argued that the PM must find a new Chief of Staff quickly. Picture: PA

"Time has gone on and the balance sheet has changed," he went on, arguing that because issues like Brexit trade deals are being negotiated – arguably why Mr Cummings was recruited, he is now surplus to requirements.

"Dominic Cummings declared war on the media, the Civil Service and Conservative back benchers," said Lord Kerslake, adding that these actions "led to an insider dispute" within Number 10.

"The fact is that he was creating problems rather than solving them for the Prime Minister," he suggested.

The bottom line for Lord Kerslake following Mr Cummings' resignation is that the PM now "hasn't got a Chief of Staff and he needs one urgently."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Parts of London and the South East have been issued with a yellow weather warning

UK weather: Flooding, heavy rain and severe gales to bash parts of Britain
The next two weeks are "crucial" for England's second lockdown to end when planned

Next two weeks 'crucial' in ensuring lockdown ends, Sage expert says
Church leaders have launched a legal challenge against England's public worship ban

Church leaders launch legal challenge against English and Welsh public worship bans
Harry Kane has had his £100,000 Range Rover stolen in London

England captain Harry Kane has £100k Range Rover 'stolen in broad daylight'
Prince Charles is celebrating his 72nd birthday in lockdown

Prince Charles celebrates 72nd birthday amid lockdown

Different explanations behind Dominic Cummings' departure have emerged this morning

Why has Dominic Cummings quit Downing Street?

Donald Trump has come close to admitting defeat in the US election

Donald Trump will 'do the right thing' as lawyers abandon Arizona lawsuit
A London gym owner will be taken to court by Haringey Council

London gym owner blockaded by police facing £67k fine for refusing to close
Freedom of expression under threat following US election, caller fears

Freedom of expression under threat following US election, caller fears
Brexit deal may be struck now Cummings has resigned, MEP suggests

Brexit deal may be struck now Cummings has resigned, MEP suggests

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

2 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

2 months ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile