David Davis: Fix 'indeterminate sentences' or lock terrorists up for good

The politician, who was Shadow Home Secretary at the time of the 7/7 bombings, thinks that convicted terrorists either need to be locked up for good or indeterminate sentences need to be reinstated "properly".

Matt Frei asked David Davis whether he agreed with a caller who argued that convicted terrorists, like Usman Khan, should never be released from prison.

Davis replied: "Well, I have a lot of sympathy with that. I think it's either that or we reinstate properly the so-called 'indeterminate sentencing'.

Well, he had originally been sentenced to an indeterminate sentence, that means he's only let out when he's no longer a threat to the public and then the courts changed that to, I think, a 15 year sentence. He was let out at half time."

David Davis: Fix 'indeterminate sentences' or lock terrorists up for good. Picture: PA

He continued: "At the end of the day, the only really safe place is if they're in prison and that's correct.

Davis said that he shouldn't have been let out of prison and argued why indeterminate sentence appeals are problematic.

He explained: "This man appealed against his indeterminate sentence, the courts gave him what, in effect, turned out to be a shorter one with, of course, fatal consequences."