Dominic Grieve puts forward case to reform 'flawed' electoral system

Dominic Grieve told Matt Frei: "Well, there is an argument that our electoral system is no longer fit for purpose.

"If we have a situation where the two party system is breaking down, then some form of electoral reform is going to be inevitable because it disenfranchises very large numbers of people.

It also leads to rather confrontational government styles, where governments with minorities try to behave as if they had the majority rather than actually discussing and compromising."

Matt Frei asked: "So are you Dominic Grieve, now advocating electoral reform along proportional representation lines?"

Dominic Grieve puts forward case to reform 'flawed' electoral system. Picture: PA

Grieve replied: "I have been for a long time, for about five or six years. What exact form it should take is another matter that needs to be discussed.

"But I think that the current system has many flaws to it and is effectively, and I pick this up in this election, it's really disenfranchising a large number of people from participation.

One of the interesting things for me in this campaign is how many people who don't normally vote may choose to do so."