Gina Miller: "If Anyone Is Killed Or Hurt, I Will Hold Boris Johnson Responsible"

Gina Miller, who receives death threats because of her involvement in the recent Supreme Court judgement, will blame Boris Johnson if anyone is hurt or killed.

She told Matt Frei: "Leavers and Remainers don't live in a different country, we live in the same country.

"We have to think about what the long-term consequences are of the language and the actions and the whipping of sentiment that's happening.

The long-term consequences, I truly believe are that we, for decades to come, will be a very intolerant country and people will live in fear."

She added: "I fear what will happen to our country, i fear the country my children will live in."

Her children, she tells Matt, were recently called "mongrels" because her husband is Jewish and she is an ethnic minority.

She then said: "Britain is better than the politicians are making us into."

She told Matt Frei: "If anything happens to anybody, not just the MPs, MPs or anybody...

if anybody is killed or hurt or beat up because of this, I hold Boris Johnson responsible."

Matt Frei then asked what she would say to Boris Johnson.

Miller responded: "He has to learn the word sorry very quickly. He has to temper his language and he has to start being honest with everyone."