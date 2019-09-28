Gina Miller: "If Anyone Is Killed Or Hurt, I Will Hold Boris Johnson Responsible"

28 September 2019, 13:08

Gina Miller, who receives death threats because of her involvement in the recent Supreme Court judgement, will blame Boris Johnson if anyone is hurt or killed.

She told Matt Frei: "Leavers and Remainers don't live in a different country, we live in the same country.

"We have to think about what the long-term consequences are of the language and the actions and the whipping of sentiment that's happening.

The long-term consequences, I truly believe are that we, for decades to come, will be a very intolerant country and people will live in fear."

She added: "I fear what will happen to our country, i fear the country my children will live in."

Her children, she tells Matt, were recently called "mongrels" because her husband is Jewish and she is an ethnic minority.

Picture: PA

She then said: "Britain is better than the politicians are making us into."

She told Matt Frei: "If anything happens to anybody, not just the MPs, MPs or anybody...

if anybody is killed or hurt or beat up because of this, I hold Boris Johnson responsible."

Matt Frei then asked what she would say to Boris Johnson.

Miller responded: "He has to learn the word sorry very quickly. He has to temper his language and he has to start being honest with everyone."

