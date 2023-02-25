‘He needs to pipe down’: caller criticises Boris Johnson for being an ‘embarrassment’

25 February 2023, 16:11 | Updated: 25 February 2023, 16:15

By Ellen Morgan

This caller slams the former Prime Minister, “or as I call him, Baldrick from Blackadder,” in an impassioned rant about Boris Johnson’s competence.

“Go and do your speeches, go and visit Peppa Pig,” Jake in Orpington said to Paul Brand, before claiming Boris Johnson was an “embarrassment” to the UK.

Jake went on to tell Paul that he believes the UK deserves politicians with “integrity, honesty and discipline who are straight with people.”

READ MORE: 'He told the same stories': Ukrainian refugees' stories 'resonate' with son of Holocaust survivors

Paul challenged Jake for his criticisms, asking whether it was fair to label Boris Johnson as an “embarrassment." He referenced the warm response he the former Prime Minister received from Ukrainians at a memorial service he attended for those who have died since Russia’s invasion last year.

“They think he’s a hero,” Paul reminded Jake, before wondering whether Boris Johnson had a “right” as a former Prime Minster to remain in the public light, and that some might think he has a right to “step up and make interventions.”

