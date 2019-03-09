There Are "Hundreds Of Thousands" Of Knives On London Streets

9 March 2019, 15:28 | Updated: 9 March 2019, 15:47

An activist who used to be part of a gang believes there could be 'hundreds of thousands' of knives on the streets of London.

Jermaine Lawlor admitted that he thinks up to 80% of young people could be carrying a knife in some parts of London.

Speaking to to Matt Frei, he said: "I think there will be hundreds of thousands of knives on the streets.

"Probably about 80% of young people carry one, it depends geographically where these young people are located.

"If you're working with young people that are based in Hackney or Brixton on a council estate, usually they carry a knife."

