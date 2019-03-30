Lord Heseltine Draws Parallels Between Enoch Powell's 'Rivers Of Blood' Speech And Nigel Farage

30 March 2019, 13:12 | Updated: 30 March 2019, 13:20

The former deputy Prime Minister said that Nigel Farage's rhetoric echoed that from Enoch Powell's divisive 'Rivers of Blood' speech.

Speaking to Matt Frei, the former deputy Prime Minister warns that the Brexit debate is heading to the 'dark days' of the 1930s.

"The consequence of Enoch Powell's speech in 1968 created a reaction far worse than anything we've seen in the European situation," Lord Heseltine said - referencing the 'Rivers of Blood' speech given by Enoch Powell where he said that "the black man will have the whip hand over the white man" in a matter of years.

"I can remember my constituencies, many of them could hardly talk they were so moved by the motives behind the speech.

"And when I listen to Nigel Farage, and I see what's happening in Europe, and I watch Donald Trump talking about the border and his need to build walls, it's all the same stuff.

"And frankly if you want to go back to the 1930s and the fascists marching, it was the same stuff."

Watch his interview with Matt Frei in the video above.

