Lord Heseltine: "Unforgivable" For Commons To Break For Christmas With Brexit Hanging

The former deputy Prime Minister said he hoped the 'meaningful vote' would be held in the Commons before the Christmas break for the sake of the country's moral.

Lord Heseltine has said that Theresa May's exit deal will not pass through the Commons, but it is important to have the vote sooner rather than later.

Speaking to Matt Frei, the former deputy Prime Minister said: "I don't know of a situation where the country has been so divided, where the issues are so important, and where the government has no coherent deliverable policy.

"I don't think it's going through the Commons, but it's not enough to say it's not going through the commons.

"As long as the commons has not given its view, the Labour Party will go on hiding behind their delusion that they can have a general election and therefore won't start focussing on what actually, practically, can be done."

Matt Frei in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Lord Heseltine added: "I think the first thing is to put the deal to the commons this week.

"I think it is absolutely unforgivable for the House of Commons to rise for Christmas leaving this vacuum hanging over the country.

"The whole moral of the country is hanging uncertain."

The House of Commons is due to rise for the Christmas recess on the 20th December, and will return on the 7th January next year.