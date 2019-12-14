Lord Heseltine warns that the future of the Union will be a "running sore"

The former Deputy Prime Minister says the state of the Union is "deeply worrying".

Matt Frei asked Lord Heseltine if he was worried about the future of the Union.

He asked: "Is the future of the Union in doubt?"

Lord Heseltine said: "I believe it is and that was an argument, not all, not the whole argument for resisting Brexit. There's no doubt the results in Scotland and Northern Ireland are deeply worrying."

Lord Heseltine warns that the future of the Union will be a "running sore". Picture: PA

Matt Frei asked: "So where does this end up? I mean, he said she can't get a referendum on Scottish independence. Nicola Sturgeon is insisting on one. Where do we end up on this one?"

Lord Heseltine said: "Time will tell because you don't know and I don't know. But that it will be a running sore is I think absolutely predictable."