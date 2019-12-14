Michael Howard: Scottish nationalists will be turned after Brexit

The former Conservative leader thinks Scots might change their mind about independence after feeling the "benefit" of Brexit.

Speaking on the success of the SNP and the possibility of a second independence referendum, Michael Howard said: "The Scottish National Party, they won a lot of seats on Thursday, got 45% of the vote in Scotland.

"The same 45% who voted for independence though Nicholas Sturgeon herself said that not everybody who voted for the SNP on Thursday necessarily wants independence.

Michael Howard: Scottish nationals will be turned after Brexit. Picture: PA

"So I don't think things have changed very much on that in Scotland and once the Government demonstrates that Brexit could work for Scotland and let a growing UK economy benefit Scotland, I think that the nationalist side in Scotland can be turned."

When asked about a border poll in Northern Ireland, he said: "We've got to make sure that Brexit works for Northern Ireland too."

He also said he would rule out a second independence referendum in the next five years.