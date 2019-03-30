Tory MP Says He Would Not be Surprised If May Resigns Next Week

Tory Brexiteer Richard Drax said he would not be surprised if the Prime Minister resigns by the beginning of next week after the third defeat on her Brexit deal in Parliament.

The Conservative MP for South Dorset told Matt Frei that he expected the Prime Minister to be thinking about her resignation this weekend as she meets with Cabinet Ministers, adding he would not be surprised if she made the announcement at the beginning of next week.

"I suspect she's spending the weekend thinking about it, I think she's meeting her cabinet over the weekend and I'm sure many of them will be talking about this," he said.

"And I would not be surprised at the beginning of next week if we hear that she's resigned.

"I can not see how a Prime Minister who has already offered her resignation, if indeed this deal had gone through, is now so wounded, I just don't see how she can carry on."

Theresa May's Brexit deal suffered its third defeat in the House of Commons amid calls for her to resign as Prime Minister. Picture: Getty

But on finding a solution to the Brexit deadlock, Mr Drax described asking the European Union for a longer extension to Article 50 as "political suicide" for all politicians, saying: "Most of us are not coming out of this extremely well".

The Conservative MP also said he had "regret" for supporting the Prime Minister's Brexit deal when it was voted on for its third time.

"I really do think now it's gone beyond a joke, whether it gets another two or three or five or ten it's still not going to pass," he said, adding that it was not acceptable for Mrs May to keep bringing it back for MPs to vote on.