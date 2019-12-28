Nostalgic caller thinks Nigel Farage deserves a knighthood for 'freeing' the UK

28 December 2019, 12:04

The caller, who thinks Nigel Farage deserves a knighthood for 'freeing' the UK from the EU, misses the days of farthings, Winston Churchill and British sovereignty.

Nicolette, from Victoria, said: "He's freed us from the ghastly collapsing globalist EU, which we've been a sort of servant and not a free-standing associate but a captive servant for years.

"I'm so thrilled we've got our sovereignty back as Nigel promised."

She told Matt Frei about what she dislikes about the EU.

She said: "First of all, you know, count everything in decimals. I miss the old pennies and farthings and we've become less British."

Nostalgic caller thinks Nigel Farage deserves a knighthood for 'freeing' the UK
Nostalgic caller thinks Nigel Farage deserves a knighthood for 'freeing' the UK. Picture: LBC

Nicolette called Nigel Farage an "honourable man" and a "remarkable speaker".

Matt Frei asked: "Is it possible that the the England that you think has been liberated from the European Union and it's appalling slavery stopped existing about 50 years ago?"

She responded: "I remember before we joined the Union ad we were looked after ourselves. We'd just fought two wars, we were on our knees. We had wonderful people like Churchill in charge. I remember that world."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 6. Theresa May refuses to say if she’d vote for Brexit

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 6. Theresa May refuses to say if she’d vote for Brexit

18 hours ago

James O'Brien's first big viral hit

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 7. James O'Brien's first famous viral hit

1 day ago

Eddie Mair's interview with Liz Truss was nominated for an award

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 8. Eddie Mair skewersLBC's Top 10 of the decade: 8. Eddie Mair skewers minister Liz Truss

2 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Andy Murray to miss Australian Open as he continues recovery from pelvic injury
Conservative caller erupts in furious outburst against Labour member

Conservative caller erupts in furious outburst against Labour member
Caller explains why he now feels embarrassed to be a "white British person"

Caller explains why he now feels "embarrassed to be a white British person"

New Year Honours: Elton John and Ben Stokes among 1,000 recipients whose addresses are published in error online