Nostalgic caller thinks Nigel Farage deserves a knighthood for 'freeing' the UK

The caller, who thinks Nigel Farage deserves a knighthood for 'freeing' the UK from the EU, misses the days of farthings, Winston Churchill and British sovereignty.

Nicolette, from Victoria, said: "He's freed us from the ghastly collapsing globalist EU, which we've been a sort of servant and not a free-standing associate but a captive servant for years.

"I'm so thrilled we've got our sovereignty back as Nigel promised."

She told Matt Frei about what she dislikes about the EU.

She said: "First of all, you know, count everything in decimals. I miss the old pennies and farthings and we've become less British."

Nostalgic caller thinks Nigel Farage deserves a knighthood for 'freeing' the UK. Picture: LBC

Nicolette called Nigel Farage an "honourable man" and a "remarkable speaker".

Matt Frei asked: "Is it possible that the the England that you think has been liberated from the European Union and it's appalling slavery stopped existing about 50 years ago?"

She responded: "I remember before we joined the Union ad we were looked after ourselves. We'd just fought two wars, we were on our knees. We had wonderful people like Churchill in charge. I remember that world."