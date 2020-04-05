"Please, stay at home" Royal College of Nurses boss says as weather improves

By Seán Hickey

The head of the Royal College of Nurses demanded the public stay at home as the UK gears up for a weekend of good weather.

Theresa Fyffe is the director of the Royal College of Nursing in Scotland and she joined Matt Frei to discuss conditions for nurses in hospitals.

First of all, Ms. Fyffe sent her deepest condolences to the families of Areema Nazreen and Amy O'Rourke, two NHS nurses that died after contracting coronavirus while at work.

"The loss of these two nurses will be felt profoundly across the UK" she said. She used the memory of these two women to urge the public to think before they leave the house this weekend.

Ms. Fyffe told "nurses along with us are dealing with the same concerns" for their families, homes and parents during this time and the public owe it to our NHS heroes to obey guidelines to stay at home.

"Please, stay at home" the Royal College of Nurses boss pleaded with the public.

The college of nurses boss urged the public to stay home. Picture: PA

Ms. Fyffe told Matt that the public should not be "tempted to go out" and should simply listen to what the government and the NHS are asking of them.

Matt pointed out to Ms. Fyffe that there has been some confusion from the public over guidelines, where they've been told to stay home but also take exercise outdoors once a day. The director of the Royal College of Nurses broke down what the public should do.

"Don't go to beauty spots where there could be large crowds" Ms. Fyffe began. She also told the public to be aware of their surroundings and to "be conscious of people at the back or in front of you".

Although Ms. Fyffe told the public to remain indoors, she did tell people to "keep the distance" when they do go outside for their daily exercise.