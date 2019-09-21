"Tom Watson Is A Cynical Old Fixer", Says Former Labour MP Denis MacShane

Following news that Momentum were planning to try and oust Tom Watson as deputy leader of the party, Denis MacShane told LBC that Tom Watson wants "a crack at power".

The former Labour politician, who knows both Tom Watson and Jon Lansman personally, said: "Very simply, there are two broad factions in the Labour party. "

He explained: "There are those who want power, broadly I'd say the group around John McDonnell.

And there are those who want to purify the party."

He went on to tell Matt Frei: "Tom is a cynical old fixer. Don't forget, 12 years ago, he was at the heart of trying to destabilise Tony Blair. He's got form on this."

"Tom Watson Is A Cynical Old Fixer", Says Former Labour MP Denis MacShane. Picture: LBC

Matt asked: "So, he's getting some of his own poison?"

MacShane repsonded: "Well, that was 12 years ago. He's slimmed down. He's a new Tom and we all wish him well."

He explained that many of the shadow cabinet will be of retirement age at the next election.

"Tom and many others want a crack at power. John Lansman is not an MP, not interested in power."