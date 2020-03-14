Watch: Coronavirus-stricken ex-Royal College of GPs chair shares her experience

By Seán Hickey

Dr. Clare Gerada, former chair of the Council of the Royal College of GPs tested positive for coronavirus and is in isolation.

Matt Frei was joined by Dr. Gerada who was sharing how the virus affected her and the timeline within which she got it.

Asking how the former head of the Royal College of GPs felt, Matt was told by Dr. Gerada she was "still very fatigued" after getting over the worst of Covid-19.

Dr. Gerada was in New York last week which is where she believes she contracted the virus. She recalled that "Mr. Trump was slightly underplaying the Americans coronavirus crisis" at the time and ironically, Dr. Gerada contracted the disease in the USA.

Curious, Matt Frei wanted to know how the disease affected the doctor, which she summed up as feeling "like the flu but longer".

Covid-19 has taken hold in Europe. Picture: PA

Optimistically, Dr. Gerada told Matt that "in the end I got through it", as she was speaking from a position whereby her fever has broken and day by day she felt better.

The former chair of the Royal College of GPs pointed out to Matt that "knowing what it was made it less frightening", claiming that she is a normally healthy person and so was assured that she would get through the virus.

Dr. Gerada's optimism is on show at multiple points of the interview, but her insistence that she'll "be back to normal- I imagine by Tuesday" warmed Matt and assured a light at the end of the tunnel for many afflicted by Covid-19.

You can watch the whole interview above.