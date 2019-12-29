It's about time Labour had a woman leader, says Mike Gapes

Mike Gapes, who left the Labour Party in protest of Jeremy Corbyn's leadership, thinks Labour should choose a female leader.

When asked by Matt Stadlen about who should lead, he said he wouldn't wish to "condemn" them.

He did, however, say that "Lisa Nandy and Jess Phillips are both excellent young women MPs."

Gapes continued: "I would say that the Labour Party needs to go to a younger generation of 30 or 40 year olds, female would be a good idea.

"About time the Labour Party had woman leader rather than the interim leader, like they have with Margaret Beckett or Harriet Harman.

"I would hope, because this is going to be a long term project, this is going to be like Neil Kinnock did, it will take 9, 10 years to get the Labour Party even near to being into power again."