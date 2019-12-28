Conservative caller erupts in furious outburst against Labour member

A Labour-voting caller, Kweku, responded to Adam's criticisms of the Labour Party.

He said: "There is a large swathe of the media who regard the left as illegitimate in British politics."

He told Matt Stadlen about his belief that there is a "profound" bias against the left in the British media.

Kweku said it was "telling" that a Conservative caller was allowed to "bellow" when using very "loose" arguments against the Labour Party.

He said that if it was a Labour Party supporter, it would have been framed as an example of the aggressive politics of the Labour Party.

Adam, another caller, was brought into the call.

He's a Conservative supporter.

He said: "I'm not really concerned about whether other people want me to polite or not."

Adam refuted that he was "bellowing" and called on Kweku to come back with "hard facts".

The caller then became audibly irate.

Kweku said: "It's very telling that we're having a debate about civility in British politics and you've literally just had a man on the radio saying he's not here to be polite to anybody else."

Adam shouted over Kweku about the electability of Kweku.

Matt Stadlen had to intervene.

He said: "If you're critical of the Labour Party because of the tone of the debate and some of the nastiness, it probably doesn't help if you whip yourself up into a frenzy."

Kweku then put across an argument for Jeremy Corbyn's relative success considering a slide in seats within the Labour Party for two decades.