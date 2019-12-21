Former Labour MP thinks "mad" party members would re-elect Jeremy Corbyn

The former Labour MP thinks party members are "mad" and would, if he stood, vote to re-elect Jeremy Corbyn as leader again.

Tom Harris, a former Labour MP and director of Scottish Vote Leave, said: "Now you've got these people who are heartland, core Labour voters voting for Boris Johnson's Conservatives.

"They can't all be extremists, they can't all be wrong.

The Labour Party has to understand why that has happened."

He continued: "The fact is the Labour Party and the party membership is, I think, they're mad frankly.

"I think the reason they elected Jeremy Corbyn twice is because they have no foothold in reality.

"I cannot be proved right or wrong in this, it's just an assertion. If Jeremy Corbyn changed his mind and decided he wanted to remain as Labour leader and stood as a candidate in this leadership election, he would probably win.

That's the level of self-deception going on in the Labour Party at the moment."