How Nas Daily Focuses His Attention On The Best Of Palestine And Israel

Nas Daily illustrates how he looks to bridge the ongoing divide between Palestine and Israel.

Nuseir Yassin says that he tries to focus his popular social media videos on the millions of good people in Palestine and Israel, as media coverage of the region is mostly negative.

Speaking to Matt Stadlen, the vlogger says "it only takes one bad person" to make immigrants look bad.

"But to make immigrants look good, you need a million people that contribute to the economy," he said.

"It's an unequal balance."

Vlogger Nuseir Yassin, commonly known as Nas Daily, says he is fed up with issues going on in Israel and Palestine.

And on one occasion, encountered a Jewish man and his 15-year-old daughter, who asked about his filming.

When Nas told the man that he was Palestinian, he said that 'all Arabs are terrorists and barbaric'.

But instead of finding anger, Nas turned his efforts into creating a one-minute long video each day, for 1,000 days straight, hoping to bridge the divide between Palestine and Israel.

Nas is currently on day 908, and has promising to continue until he reaches the thousand.