Former Advisor Defends Trumps' Total Exoneration Remark After "Witch Hunt" Mueller Report

Trump's former deputy assistant tells Matt Stadlen that the Mueller Report into Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election was a "witch hunt" and insists the President was right to say he was 'totally exonerated'.

A long-awaited report into allegations of Russia colluding with the Trump campaign in the 2016 presidential election has found that members of the campaign did not conspire or coordinate with Russia and did not obstruct the investigation.

In his public summary, Special Attorney General Bill Barr quoted the Mueller report, saying: “The special counsel states that ‘while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.’”

And in response to the findings, Donald Trump tweeted: "No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!"

But Matt Stadlen clashed with the Presidents' former deputy advisor after he insisted the President was right to say he was 'totally exonerated' by the report.

President Trump tells reports he was 'totally exonerated' by the Mueller Report, which said he could not be exonerated by its findings. Picture: PA

Dr Sebastian Gorka said: "The whole joke of this circus is that we were never ever given a crime.

"Russia buying Facebook ads has nothing to do with Donald Trump."

But as Matt repeated the words of the Mueller report and the contradicting response from President Trump, Dr Gorka insisted Trump was right.

"We've caught him red-handed, Mueller himself said this does not exonerate him, and yet Donald Trump says total exoneration," Matt said.

"You have to accept that that's a plain lie!"

Dr Gorka replied: "The first sentence of Attorney General Barr's letter to Congress says there was 'absolutely no findings, no connection, not one member of the campaign or the administration colluded with the Russian government to get Donald Trump into the White House.

"That was Robert Mueller's mandate, he failed, the witch-hunt has ended."

Watch the interview unfold in the video above.