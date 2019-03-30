Small Business Owner Fears Staff Redundancies Amid Brexit Uncertainty

30 March 2019, 08:58

This small business owner explains how fears planes won't fly has seen a hit to bookings as he fears making staff redundant post-Brexit, and calls for Parliament "to make a decision" one way or another.

A caller who runs a small business in the Canary Islands said that the fears people have about travelling abroad after Brexit has meant his business has had to suffer.

Sean told Matt Stadlen that worries that airlines could go bankrupt and holidaymakers not knowing whether they need visas or not has resulted in lower bookings for his company.

"Our bookings are really down at the moment, we had a phone call a couple of weeks ago from someone saying they wanted to cancel their trip," he said, with the main reasons for cancellations being concerns about entry into the country, the need for a visa, and rumours the airlines are going to go bankrupt.

"But with the Brexit that's going on, this is the type of thing that's going into people's minds and small businesses like ourselves are beginning to suffer.

"If this carries on we might have to lay people off."

But the business-owner called on MPs to "make a decision" to get the country "out of this mess".

More to follow.

