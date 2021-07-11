Natasha Devon shuts down caller who claims there's 'no racism in this country'

11 July 2021, 12:45

By Tim Dodd

This is the moment Natasha Devon shut down a caller who believes 'there's no racism in this country'.

It comes amid calls for 'unity' as many England players 'take the knee' at Euro 2020 in protest against racism, following the murder of Black American George Floyd last year. 

Mick from Deptford began by saying:

"You talk about racism - there's no racism in this country. You want to see racism, go to America. You go 30 miles on Miami Beach, and you'll see proper racism and proper poverty.

"We haven't got racism in this country, we never had racism until the late 70s when people jumped on bandwagons."

Natasha then shut down Mick with facts: 

"Mick, may I ask, if there's no racism in this country how do you explain the fact that black men are ten times more likely to be stopped and searched, black women are fives times more likely to die in childbirth, that black and middle eastern people have to send 90% more CVs to be called in for an interview, that black and other ethnic minorities are overrepresented in prisons."

Mick replied: "Things take years to change, look at things like the Women's movement, Pankhurst and that. All of a sudden it snowballs, it's going to be with us forever!" 

READ MORE: Tory MP to boycott Euro 2020 final over players taking the knee

"It's not 'all of a sudden it snowballs'," replied Natasha.

"There have been subsequent campaigners since the suffragettes that have worked very hard to make incremental changes which have led to the feminist movement. 

"There are so many waves of feminism, we're on our fourth wave of feminism now, and that's made up of hundreds of women and our allies all pushing for equality.

READ MORE: Taking the knee in sports: The meaning behind the powerful stance

"Change doesn't just happen naturally, you don't just evolve towards progression, that's not how life works.

"He's hung up on me!"

Natasha concluded: "I didn't ask what colour Mick was, but Marcus Rashford is a young black man, Raheem Sterling is a young black man, they're taking the knee before football matches to try and tell us something about the way that they perceive our country, and I will defer to their view of what the country looks like, their experience of what it means to be a young black man in Britain, before Micks - I suspect."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

King's Cross station evacuated after England fans let of flares ahead of Euro 2020 final
Euro 2020 final tickets to see England v Italy at Wembley are being sold for £70,000 per pair on eBay.

Euro 2020 final: Wembley tickets available for £70k per pair hours ahead of match
Gareth Southgate appears to have become one of England's most popular figures

Gareth Southgate now more popular than Churchill as odds slashed on knighthood
People in England will be "expected to wear masks in indoor enclosed spaces", Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi has said.

People 'expected to wear masks' indoors in England after 19 July - minister
Prince William has said he "can't believe this is happening" as England gears up for tonight's final

Prince William 'can't believe this is happening' as England gear up for Euros final
New Health Secretary Sajid Javid has warned that NHS waiting lists could rocket to 13 million in the coming months

NHS waiting list could rise to 13 million, Sajid Javid warns

Face masks will remain mandatory on public transport in Wales

Face coverings to remain mandatory on public transport in Wales
England fans are being encouraged to go for drop-in Covid jabs if they haven't already been vaccinated.

England fans can get a last-minute jab at Wembley drop-in, says NHS's top doctor
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live

David Lammy's stirring call to 'detoxify' UK in wake of England's Euro 2020 success

David Lammy's stirring call to 'detoxify' UK in wake of England's Euro 2020 success

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

5 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

10 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

10 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile