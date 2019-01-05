Brexit Ferries: Nick Abbot Labels This Call One Of The Most Interesting And Alarming Ever

Nick Abbot said this call was one of the most interesting and alarming he has ever received after an LBC listener revealed the reality of the Brexit ferry company.

A firm that has been awarded a government contract to provide extra ferry services has become the centre of criticism after it was revealed it has no ships.

Seaborne Freight, won a £13.8m contract to run a freight service between Ramsgate and Ostend in the event of a no-deal Brexit, despite having no boats and having not run a ferry service before.

But a caller to Nick Abbot said that the concern Seaborne Freight had no ships was the wrong thing to worry about.

Terry told the LBC presenter that "it's a very normal thing for a logistics company not to control the assets that they're using so a ferry company without any ferries is fairly common around the world.

"I think the bigger story that everyone's missing is this is a drop in the ocean for what is absolutely needed.

"That ferry company is a little bit like taking a band-aid after you've had your leg chopped off."

Dover ferry port. Picture: Getty

In a separate gaffe, Seaborne Freight made headlines as it had used website terms and conditions intended for a takeaway shop.

The original terms and conditions advised customers to check goods before "agreeing to pay for any meal/order" and that the delivery address is "detailed enough for the delivery driver to locate".

