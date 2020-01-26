Journalist accuses Hong Kong government of lying about Coronavirus outbreak

The journalist, based in Hong Kong, told Nigel Farage that the Hong Kong government is trying to cover up the true extent of the Coronavirus.

Paul Martin, a former foreign correspondent now based in Hong Kong, told Nigel Farage about the state of the coronavirus.

This terrible virus is likely to go apoplectic very shortly. They're trying to cover it up.

Nigel Farage said: "Your feeling, Paul, is this is worse than they're saying?"

Martin replied: "Much worse. There's never been a case.

"It's almost like a laboratory experiment which has gone wild, you know, like a military thing. Now, I'm not being melodramatic. Like you, I've been in the media all my life.

"Someone has to tell the truth. I'm British. I want to tell you and the British people the truth."

Journalist accuses Hong Kong government of lying about Coronavirus outbreak. Picture: PA

He continued: "This border here in Hong Kong, because it's the special arrangement where they have autonomy, should have been closed by Carrie Lam, right? But she takes orders from the bosses in Beijing. So everybody's saying that.

"There's two experienced doctors who are experts just dropped dead in Wuhan. You probably heard about that. Just drop dead after working on this and there are members of the hospital staff, Nigel, that are dropping on the floor.

"That doesn't sound like the flu to me."

He added that people are "terrified" and the government is "trying to play it down"