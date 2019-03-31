Alastair Campbell: Jeremy Corbyn Surrounded By "Posh Boy Revolutionaries"

Jeremy Corbyn is surrounded by "posh boy revolutionaries" who 'aren't Labour', says party's former spin-doctor Alastair Campbell.

As Theresa May looks to find a solution to the Brexit deadlock, Nigel Farage asked Tony Blair's former spokesperson which party he'd vote for if the UK was to take part in the upcoming European Parliament elections.

"If I say anything other than the Labour Party, I'll get expelled," Alastair quipped.

But when Nigel hinted that he might want to vote elsewhere, the former Downing Street spin doctor said that his party should see the EU elections as a "massive opportunity".

"The Labour Party has not been doing well for all sorts of reasons but one of them is that they've been trying to face too many ways on Brexit," he said.

"I think that if they came out now, and line one on their manifesto was that whatever now emerges from this process has to go back for a confirmatory ballot.

"And if they do that, I will absolutely, unequivocally, joyfully vote Labour."

Alastair Campbell in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

He continued: "I think the Labour Party is moving in the right direction, but I don't think Jeremy Corbyn is very keen about it."

"He's got all these posh boy revolutionaries around him who frankly to my mind aren't even labour but are controlling the shots from a very hard left public school perspective.

"And I want the labour party to do what I believe labour voters, labour members and labour communities want done."