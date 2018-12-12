Nigel Farage Hits Back At Philip Hammond Over “Extremist” Remarks

Nigel Farage hit back at the Chancellor after he said Theresa May’s confidence vote would “flush out the extremists”.

Philip Hammond made the remarks ahead of the secret Tory ballot on Wednesday.

The Chancellor said: “I think what this vote today will do is flush out the extremists who are trying to advance a particular agenda which would really not be in the interests of the British people or the British economy."

Broadcasting from Strasbourg, Nigel boomed: “Isn't it amazing?

“I mean isn't it remarkable that the Chancellor of the Exchequer today described people who want to uphold the Conservative manifesto of last year as 'extremists’?

“Disgusting in my view.”