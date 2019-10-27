Nigel Farage Left Gobsmacked After Caller Accuses Him Of Being A Remainer

Nigel Farage was left gobsmacked after an experience Brexiter accused him of being a Remainer and not wanting Brexit to happen.

The caller, Tez, said: "You say you believe in democracy but you haven't been elected democratically to your party."

Farage responded: "Hang on. I led the Brexit Party to winning an election a few weeks ago."

Tez replied: "Your party could make a real difference. But I don't believe you really want to see us come out."

Farage was astonished. He said: "What? You're having a laugh, aren't you? What do I have to do?"

The caller said: "Well, you could have stayed with a party but you just keep switching positions. You're another pundit who can't be relied upon. I don't believe you."

Nigel said: "I was with from its first day, 26 years of my life, with UKIP."

Tez, 75, said: "I started campaigning against the EU before you did. I got arrested on the first referendum."

He continued: "I have more experience than you, that's true. I have more history than you and i know when people are conning us - and we're constantly being conned by you so-called pundits and leaders."

Nigel said: "Now listen, I spent 26 years in UKIP. I was chairman of it, national campaign manager, head cook, bottle washer and leader for 11 years and I packed it up because the party went rotten."

Caller Accuses Nigel Farage Of Being A Remainer, Leaving Him Gobsmacked. Picture: LBC

Tez asked: "It was your party, why weren't you running it in a way which is democratic?"

Nigel later said: "I want us to have a clean break Brexit. I don't think we should be adjudged that the European Court of Justice, I think we should decide on our borders, we should decide on our legislation and I've always fought for that and I've always believed in that.

My biggest worry with all of this right now is that Boris will, at some point, get through this new EU treaty which will leave us in some ways in a worse position than where we are."

Tez said: "I agree, we need a much cleaner break. We're not going to get it through Boris Johnson, we're not going to get it through the establishment and we're not going to get it through the media and pundits like you."

Nigel concluded the call, saying: "All right, thank you. Well, that was very interesting phone call. It's not often that I'm sort of accused of being a Remainer basically so I have to ponder on that one for a moment."