Caller Tells Nigel Farage That Boris Johnson Should Become UKIP Leader

A caller entertained Nigel Farage with a surprise suggestion for the next leader of UKIP.

Mike told Nigel Farage that Brexiteer Boris Johnson should leave the Conservative Party and instead run for UKIP leader.

"UKIP need a new leader," he started.

"Boris Johnson is not a one-nation Tory."

But before he could finish his point, Nigel had already connected the dots.

Nigel Farage. Picture: LBC

Boris Johnson has been critical of Prime Minister Theresa May's handling of Brexit negotiations, and resigned as Foreign Secretary after the cabinet meeting at Chequers.

But with speculation that her position may be at risk, Mrs May has said the debate should be about the country's future rather than her own, and that the leadership row "irritates" her.

Mrs May also criticised Mr Johnson for drawing a comparison between Brexit negotiations and a terrorist suicide vest that his language was "completely inappropriate".