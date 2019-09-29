Caller Tells Nigel Farage: 'It's Clearly Not Only Thick, White Racists Who Voted To Leave'

Labour's annual conference has called Jeremy Corbyn to include a commitment to the free movement of people in the next manifesto but this caller thinks that even his friends and family who are immigrants are against this.

Mark, from Palmers Green, said: "My sister is mixed race, half-Syrian.

"Her husband is from Zimbabwe, they both voted Leave.

They all voted leave and love you Nigel."

He also told Nigel Farage that his Ghanaian neighbour "is a bigger Brexiteer" than he is.

Mark then said: "This idea that only thick white racists voted to leave clearly is not true."

He added: "Just look at the diversity in the Brexit Party."

Caller Tells Nigel Farage: "The Idea That It's Only Thick, White Racists Who Voted To Leave Is Not True". Picture: LBC

He explained: "All these people that I've just mentioned to you, all they want is a sensible fair and indiscriminate immigration system.

Even for people form their own countries of origin."

Mark then told Nigel: "This idea that you have open borders everywhere is insanity."

Nigel Farage remarked: "You say that but the Labour party conference just voted for it."