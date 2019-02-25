Corbyn Fan Says Labour Has “Betrayed The North” Over Second Referendum Backing

A Jeremy Corbyn supporter told Nigel Farage Labour had “betrayed the North” over its backing of a second Brexit referendum.

Tonight, it emerged Labour would back another vote on Britain’s EU exit to stop a “damaging Tory Brexit being forced on the country”.

The party will support or put forward an amendment in favour of a public vote in a bid to avoid such a scenario.

A Corbyn supporter was left furious with the announcement. Picture: LBC/PA

“One way or another, we will do everything in our power to prevent no-deal and oppose a damaging Tory Brexit based on Theresa May's overwhelmingly rejected deal,” the Labour leader said.

"That's why, in line with our conference policy, we are committed to also putting forward or supporting an amendment in favour of a public vote to prevent a damaging Tory Brexit being forced on the country."

The move risks infuriating Leave-backing Labour supporters in the North of the country.

And James from Leeds, usually a fan of Mr Corbyn, was one of them.

“He has caved in to save his own leadership,” the furious caller told Nigel Farage.