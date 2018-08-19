Nigel Farage Feels "More Strongly" About Leaving EU Than In June 2016

19 August 2018, 12:44

Nigel Farage says he feels "more strongly" about leaving the European Union than he did at the time of the referendum.

Speaking on his LBC show, Nigel Farage said that there was "no such thing" as a no-deal Brexit.

The Brexiteer said "we should have one last stab" at negotiating a deal with the European Union, but added that "if it doesn't happen, we will walk away and they will probably get much more badly hurt than we will."

He said: "I think there is a good motive for saying 'let's try and do that deal', but if not, we'll have a World Trade Organisation deal.

"All this stuff about no-deal, there is no such thing as a no-deal, there are WTO rules out there."

Nigel Farage
Picture: LBC

Nigel Farage continued: "The point is, everyone's trying to confuse this with economic arguments.

"The vote was a political debate.

"We voted leave.

"I feel more strongly about this now than I did at the time of the referendum back in June 2016.

"And that's because of the way the politicians have behaved.

"It's despicable in my view."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of The Nigel Farage Show

Nigel Farage thinks Boris Johnson is now more likely to be Tory leader

Boris Now More Likely To Be Tory Leader After Burka Remarks: Farage
Nigel Farage was broadcasting from Washington DC

School Friend Of Jihadi John Tells Farage: Isis Brits Must Face Death Penalty
Farage Obama

Thank You Obama, We Couldn’t Have Got Brexit Without You: Farage
Nigel Farage Donald Trump

“He’s A Dirty Rat!” Caller Stuns Nigel Farage With Huge Anti-Trump Rant
Nigel Farage

Blue Passports Are Returning After Brexit And Nigel Farage Couldn’t Be Happier