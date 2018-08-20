Nigel Farage's Fiery Row With Remainer Over People's Vote

Nigel Farage got into a heated row with a caller who argues the UK deserves a chance to change its mind on Brexit.

Chris told Nigel Farage that after being offered one job as an accountancy tutor, he was offered another at a startup.

Choosing to ditch his offer at the accountancy firm in favour of the startup was a "massive decision" that he believes changed his life.

"As a result of that decision, by joining the startup, I made a significant different to my personal situation financially," he said.

"I'm in the house I'm in now because I made that decision.

"If I listened to the headhunter who said you made a committed decision, you can't change your mind, you can't back out, my life would be very different."

But the LBC presenter argued back: "But we did change our mind!"

Nigel Farage has a heated row with this caller about a people's vote. Picture: LBC

"Chris, we've changed our minds," said Nigel.

"We had 40 years of the entire political establishment saying the referendum in 1975 was the 'be all or end all'.

"We've been given the chance, we have changed our minds."

Watch the fiery exchange unfold in the video at the top of the page.