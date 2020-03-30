Trump won't pay Harry and Meghan's security bill after "selfish" neglect of UK, Nigel Farage says

By Fiona Jones

President Trump won't pay for Harry and Meghan's security bill due to their "selfish" move to LA during the UK pandemic, revealed Nigel Farage.

As the border was about to close between Canada and the United States of America, a private jet left Vancouver Island and went to Los Angeles.

"Guess who was in that private jet?" asked Nigel, "Yep, it was Harry and Meghan.

"They've decided that actually they're not going to live out on the west coast of Canada - they never were, were they? They're off to Hollywood and she's got a contract coming up shortly with Disney."

Meghan Markle will narrate a new Disney film about a family of elephants and their journey across the Kalahari Desert in Africa, it has been announced.

Nigel said, "Donald Trump thinks that to leave the UK as they've done as the Prime Minister calls a national emergency, as Harry's own father has been diagnosed as an over 70 with Covid-19, Trump thinks that's an insult to the Queen and an act of selfishness.

"He said the Americans will not pay their security bill and nor should we," said Nigel.