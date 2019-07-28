"I am a Leaver!": Stanley Johnson switches sides in Brexit debate

In an exclusive interview with Nigel Farage on LBC, Stanley Johnson declared his support for Brexit.

Stanley Johnson, father of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has declared his support for leaving the European Union after backing Remain in the Referendum campaign.

In an exclusive interview with LBC presenter and Brexit Party leader, Nigel Farage, Mr Johnson said he believes that his son will be able to deliver his promises on Brexit.

He said: "I'm pretty confident he will, in fact I'm more than confident, I put money on it.

"When he says no ifs and buts, I think he means it. Everything I can see leads me to believe that he is as solid as a rock on his commitment that Britain will come out on the 31st October."

"This message will get across to our European colleagues, snd I think we will see a bit change in their view."