Jeremy Corbyn Brought Nastiness To Heart Of Labour, Says Former Blair Advisor

A former strategist to Tony Blair believes Jeremy Corbyn's leadership has brought "nastiness" to the heart of the Labour Party.

John McTernan said that his party had never had "these kinds of associations before" as Jeremy Corbyn faces further criticism for his handling of anti-semitism within the party.

It comes as Jewish MPs will be given bodyguards to protect them at next month's Labour Party Conference.

The former advisor told Nigel Farage that he believed Mr Corbyn was responsible.

He said: "The Labour Party has never had these kinds of associations before.

"They've come in because of the change in leadership.

"Now Jewish MPs are going to have to have protection - that is a nastiness that's been brought into the heart of the Labour Party by Jeremy Corbyn."

John McTernan speaks to Nigel Farage. Picture: LBC

Protection at the conference is being offered as fears around their safety grow amid the anti-semitism row within the party.

Mr McTernan said: "[Jeremy Corbyn] is responsible for this.

"I would not be surprised if people think that we are now in competition for the title of the nasty party."