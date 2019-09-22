Jewish Caller Tells Nigel Farage About Community's Fears At Labour Party Conference

The caller told Nigel Farage that his mother asked if it was ok for her to go into Brighton because she was "scared" of possible antisemitism.

Simon is from Brighton where the conference is taking place. ."

Nigel and Simon discussed Palestinian flags at the conference.

Nigel said: "You can be very critical of Israel without being an antisemite, surely?"

Simon agreed.

Jewish Caller Tells Nigel Farage About Community's Fears At Labour Party Conference. Picture: LBC

He argued, however, that people have "hijacked" the Palestinian cause to "demonise" the Jewish community.

He said his community is "absolutely scared" and there "will be massive police protection for a bunch of Jews" at conference events.

Simon told Nigel about his community and his family's fears of antisemitism. He said: "When my mum, who is 80 years old, phones me up and says 'is it ok to go to Brighton?'

How dare they do that to us?"

Nigel referred to the call as "powerful stuff"