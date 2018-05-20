Nigel Farage Says This Is Why John Bercow Should Resign As Speaker

The speaker of the House of Commons has been accused of calling Andrea Leadsom a 'stupid woman' in the latest of accusations of bullying-like behaviour.

Calls for John Bercow's resignation have renewed after fresh allegations of bullying in Westminster.

The speaker of the House of Commons has been accused of calling Andrea Leadsom a 'stupid woman' after Prime Minister's questions on Wednesday.

And on Thursday, the Commons Select Committee voted against allowing Parliament's watchdog to investigate John Bercow after previous claims he bullied staff who previously worked for him.

Nigel Farage says John Bercow should resign his position as speaker of the House of Commons after a series of allegations of him bullying people who work in Westminster.

"He's in a lot of trouble now, I think," Nigel said.

"We've had a succession of stories about him being pretty short with people, shouting at people.

"It got worst at the end of last week when he described a senior minister as a stupid woman.

"And for number 10 to say that the Prime Minister thinks its unacceptable, it means this whole thing has moved up a gear.

"Even though there is no official investigation into bullying, I think he is losing the support of the chamber.

"I genuinely think it would be better for Mr Bercow to resign, than be forced out of the office in a very undignified way."